Income tax ban passes, plus election results for all 10 Texas propositions

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texans considered 10 statewide propositions Tuesday during the election.

Polls closed at 7 p.m. and below are details of how each proposition fared.

Proposition 1 – Failed

Ballot Title: “The constitutional amendment permitting a person to hold more than one office as a municipal judge at the same time.”

Final results show, 65% voted no and 35% voted yes.

Proposition 1 would have allowed a person to serve as more than one appointed or elected municipal judge, assuming the person was appointed to each of those positions.

Proposition 2 – Passed

Ballot Title: “The constitutional amendment providing for the issuance of additional general obligation bonds by the Texas Water Development Board in an amount not to exceed $200 million to provide financial assistance for the development of certain projects in economically distressed areas.”

Final results show 65% voted yes and 35% voted no.

Proposition 2 allows the Texas Water Development Board to issue bonds to developing the water supply and sewer service in economically distressed areas. The total amount cannot exceed $200 million.

Proposition 3 – Passed

Ballot Title: “The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to provide for a temporary exemption from ad valorem taxation of a portion of the appraised value of certain property damaged by a disaster.”

Final results show 85% voted yes and 15% voted no.

This proposition allows temporary tax exemptions for areas designated as government-declared disaster areas.

Proposition 4 – Passed

Ballot Title: “The constitutional amendment prohibiting the imposition of an individual income tax, including a tax on an individual’s share of partnership and unincorporated association income”

Final results 76% voted yes and 24% voted no.

Proposition 4 puts a ban on enacting a personal income tax, and make it harder to remove the ban in the future.

Gov. Greg Abbott said in a statement that passing Prop. 4 is a “victory for taxpayers across the Lone Star State.”

“This ban on such a disastrous tax will keep our economy prosperous, protect taxpayers, and ensure that Texas remains the best state to live, work, and raise a family,” Abbott said.

The Center for Public Policy Priorities said in a statement Tuesday night that Texas’ Prop. 4 “Needlessly bans the Texas Legislature from adopting a state personal income tax.” It’s CEO Ann Beeson called for Texas leaders to have a “thoughtful and open discussion” about revenue for the state and called for them to close corporate loopholes and “make sure everybody pays their fair share.”

“Proposition 4 was completely unnecessary, but more lawmakers wanted to score political points by putting this in front of voters rather than to make serious decisions about funding our future,” Beeson said in a statement.

Proposition 5 – Passed

Ballot Title: “The constitutional amendment dedicating the revenue received from the existing state sales and use taxes that are imposed on sporting goods to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and the Texas Historical Commission to protect Texas’ natural areas, water quality, and history by acquiring, managing, and improving state and local parks and historic sites while not increasing the rate of the state sales and use taxes.”

Final results show 88% voted yes and 12% voted no.

Under Proposition 5, sales tax from sporting goods goes towards the state Parks and Wildlife Department and the state Historical Commission. The current law allows lawmakers to use the funds for other purposes. The proposition would not allow for the decreased funding for parks, wildlife, and historical agencies to be more than 50%.

Proposition 6 – Passed

Ballot Title: “The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to increase by $3 billion the maximum bond amount authorized for the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas.”

Final results show 63% voted yes and 37% voted no.

Proposition 6 increases the maximum amount of bonds from $3 billion to $6 billion for the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas.

Proposition 7 – Passed

Ballot Title: “The constitutional amendment allowing increased distributions to the available school fund.”

Final results show 73% voted yes and 27% voted no.

Proposition 7 doubles the amount of funding the Texas General Land Office and State Board of Education can give to the Available School Fund from $300 million to $600 million each year.

Proposition 8 – Passed

Ballot Title: “The constitutional amendment providing for the creation of the flood infrastructure fund to assist in the financing of drainage, flood mitigation, and flood control projects.”

Final results show 77% voted yes and 23% voted no.

Proposition 8 creates the Flood Infrastructure Fund. The Texas Water Development Board can use the funds for flood drainage, mitigation and control projects.

Proposition 9 – Passed

Ballot Title: “The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to exempt from ad valorem taxation precious metal held in a precious metal depository located in this state.”

Final results show 52% voted yes and 48% voted no.

Proposition 9 allows the legislature to exempt property taxes for precious metals held in precious metal depositories.

Proposition 10 – Passed

Ballot Title: “The constitutional amendment to allow the transfer of a law enforcement animal to a qualified caretaker in certain circumstances.”

Final results show 94% voted yes and 6% voted no.

Proposition 10 allows law enforcement to transfer retired service animals to a qualified caretaker with no fee.

