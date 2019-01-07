Income and Heart Disease
An erratic paycheck may be bad for a young adult's health.
That is according to a study out this morning from the American Heart Association.
Researchers studied data from nearly 4,000 adults in their 20s and early 30s.
Those who saw constant changes to their income had a higher risk of developing heart disease or suffering an early death.
Women and African-Americans were also more likely to see their income fluctuate compared to white men.
