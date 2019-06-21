Including pets in your emergency plan

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Grass fires, tornadoes, and even flash flooding can happen here in the panhandle, which is why having an emergency plan in place in case it does strike, could save a life.

“A lot of our folks, particularly in the Texas Panhandle, don’t think about pre-preparing for any type of major disaster,” said Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Agent J.D. Ragland.

Not only should you have a plan in place for your family, but your beloved pets as well, as June marks National Pet Preparedness Month.

Ragland said the first step towards preparing your furry friends is putting together an essential emergency tool kit for them.

“Items that need to be included in this kit include water, food, cleaning supplies. These supplies should be secured to last for at least a minimum of three days,” said Ragland.

It is also essential to make sure they are properly identified in case they get loose.

Some type of dog tag that has the owner of the animal, the address, the phone number and you might even consider a microchip,” said Ragland.

It is important to remember to have a plan in place for yourself too.

“When that does happen, you’ve got those bare necessity items that you can grab in a moment’s notice that will get you by for the next three to five days,” said Ragland.

Ragland also told us that checking around with local hotels and animal shelters to see if they house pets in case of a disaster can help out as well.