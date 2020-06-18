In-person classes to resume in fall, Texas Education Commissioner confirms

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Texas public education students will resume in-person learning in the fall, the state’s education agency confirmed.

Texas Education Agency Commissioner Mike Morath shared the update on a conference call with state lawmakers Thursday, a TEA spokesperson said.

“It will be safe for Texas public school students, teachers, and staff to return to school campuses for in-person instruction this fall,” Morath said through a statement.

“But there will also be flexibility for families with health concerns so that their children can be educated remotely, if the parent so chooses,” Morath continued.

Guidance for the 2020-2021 school year will be released by the agency next week, Morath stated.

According to State Rep. Gene Wu, D-Houston, who was on the call, the agency “will not mandate masking for students, but will allow ISDs to make decisions that are ‘supported by science.'”

This is a developing story. We will update it as more information becomes available.