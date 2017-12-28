IN CUSTODY: Amarillo Crime Stoppers Looking for Quinton Tyler Bethel

UPDATE 4:55 p.m.:

According to the Amarillo Police Department, Quinton Tyler Bethel is now in custody in the Randall County Jail.

ORIGINAL 4 p.m.: 

Amarillo Crime Stoppers needs your help locating a wanted man.

Quinton Tyler Bethel is wanted out of Potter County for Credit or Debit Card Abuse. 

If you have any information on the location of Bethel, please contact Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400 or submit a tip online at amapolice.org. 

If your anonymous tip leads to his arrest you may get a reward of up to $300.

