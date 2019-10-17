Impossible Whopper boosts Burger King

Burger King's meat-alternative patties increased traffic at the global fast-food franchise both during city-specific testing as well as after a nationwide rollout, according to new data.

Researchers at Barclays studied the ratio of traffic share between Burger King restaurants in St. Louis and locations nationwide during the company’s trial phase of its new impossible whopper, a plant-based burger produced by impossible foods.

The analysis showed traffic grew about 18-percent in the St. Louis locations.

And research suggests after the national launch, BK stores have seen a 2-percent traffic boost.