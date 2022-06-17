AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from the Impact Expressions School of the Arts (IESA) are hosting an opportunity for kids to show off their dancing, acting, theatre, and art skills Saturday. The event will start around 9 a.m. on June 18 at the Amarillo Community Market.

According to an IESA press release, all kids ages five through 11 are welcomed. Kids will perform a skit incorporating both their newly-acquired acting and art skills plus a variety of dances will be featured.

Members of the Impact Expressions School of the Arts week-long summer acting, dancing and art camp, the kids will perform on the east porch of the Amarillo Chamber of Commerce, 1000 Polk.

“This is the first time we’ve offered musical theater-style skills in our camps, and I’m so proud of our young students,” said Avonlea Hiltbrunner, director.

For more information, contact Impact Expressions School of the Arts at 806-414-5358.