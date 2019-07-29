Immigration on Congressional Texan’s minds

Many see the division between Democrats and Republicans over immigration, but Congressman Mac Thornberry, (R-Amarillo) says there’s a consensus between the parties.

“If you could remove the political angle, Republican and Democrats in Congress could agree on at least 75 percent of what needs to be done,” says Rep. Thornberry.

Congresswoman Veronica Escobar (D-El Paso) has introduced legislation.

“It’s meant to increase accountability, oversight, and transparency within the Department of Homeland Security,” says Rep. Escobar.

Congresswoman Escobar hopes her Homeland Security Improvement Act will soon go to a full House vote.

The bill would implement body cameras on border patrol agents and require reports on deaths at the border. Thornberry says it puts attention on the wrong things.

“It is a mistake to blame border patrol agents who are doing the very best they can in a situation where they have thousands more people than they ever expected or have the resources to deal with ,” says Rep. Thornberry.

He says it’s best to help the immigrants’ countries of origin.

“Helping to prevent people from leaving Central American countries to begin with and that would require development assistance so that they have jobs and safer streets,” says Rep. Thornberry.

Despite differences, both members of Congress agree there’s a lot more work to be done to solve the problems at the border.