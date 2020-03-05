IHOP Introduces Cereal Pancakes: Limited-Time Menu Also Includes Cereal Milkshakes

Glendale, Calif., March 2, 2020 – IHOP is serving up that “Saturday morning feeling” all week long with a new limited-time menu of Cereal Pancakes and Shakes.

The Cereal Pancake and Shake menu is available at IHOP restaurants nationwide from March 2, 2020, through April 12, 2020. The IHOP Culinary team joined forces with Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Cap’n Crunch’s Crunch Berries and Fruity Lucky Charms to create the pancake and milkshake lineup.

The full Cereal Pancake and Shake lineup includes:

Cinnamon Toast Crunch™ Pancakes: Buttermilk pancakes with cinnamon spread, Cinnamon Toast Crunch™ cereal, cream cheese icing, a crown of whipped topping and cinnamon sugar

Buttermilk pancakes with cinnamon spread, Cinnamon Toast Crunch™ cereal, cream cheese icing, a crown of whipped topping and cinnamon sugar Crunch Berries ® Pancakes: Buttermilk pancakes with cereal milk mousse, blue vanilla sparkle sauce, Cap’n Crunch’s Crunch Berries ® cereal and a crown of whipped topping

Buttermilk pancakes with cereal milk mousse, blue vanilla sparkle sauce, Cap’n Crunch’s Crunch Berries cereal and a crown of whipped topping Fruity Lucky Charms™ Pancakes: Buttermilk pancakes with cereal milk mousse, vanilla sauce, Fruity Lucky Charms™ cereal and a crown of sweet purple whipped icing

Buttermilk pancakes with cereal milk mousse, vanilla sauce, Fruity Lucky Charms™ cereal and a crown of sweet purple whipped icing Cinnamon Toast Crunch™ Milkshake: Premium vanilla ice cream blended with Cinnamon Toast Crunch™ cereal, topped with a crown of whipped topping, more cereal, and cinnamon sugar

Premium vanilla ice cream blended with Cinnamon Toast Crunch™ cereal, topped with a crown of whipped topping, more cereal, and cinnamon sugar Crunch Berries ® Milkshake: Premium vanilla ice cream blended with Cap’n Crunch’s Crunch Berries ® cereal, drizzled with blue vanilla sparkle sauce and topped with whipped topping and more cereal

Premium vanilla ice cream blended with Cap’n Crunch’s Crunch Berries cereal, drizzled with blue vanilla sparkle sauce and topped with whipped topping and more cereal Magical Marshmallow Kids Combo: One buttermilk pancake topped with vanilla sauce, marshmallow cereal and sweet purple whipped icing, with one scrambled egg, one bacon strip, and one pork sausage link

One buttermilk pancake topped with vanilla sauce, marshmallow cereal and sweet purple whipped icing, with one scrambled egg, one bacon strip, and one pork sausage link Berry-tastic Crunch Kids Combo: One buttermilk pancake topped with blue vanilla sparkle sauce, crunchy berry cereal and whipped topping, with one scrambled egg, one bacon strip and one pork sausage link

In addition to the new limited-time menu items, Kids Eat Free is back. Now through April 12, kids 12 and under eat free with the purchase of one adult entrée every day from 4-10 PM.

For more information or to find the nearest location, visit IHOP.com.

