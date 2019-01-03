If You Can’t Taste Anything, Blame Your Nose



If you just can’t seem to “taste” anything don’t blame your mouth, blame your nose.

Researchers at Virginia Commonwealth University looked at the records of more than 300 patients who were evaluated for taste or smell disorders between 1980 and 2017.

Most of the patients checked for a taste disorder actually had problems with their sense of smell.

The findings support the theory that patients who report taste loss are more likely to have an underlying problem with smell.

Study authors say many people are not aware of how taste and smell function together to create a taste perception.

Their work was published recently in the “International Forum of Allergy and Rhinology.”