Idaho family identified as nine killed in Brule County plane crash

BRULE COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — There is new information regarding the victims of a deadly plane crash in South Dakota Saturday afternoon.

Brule County State’s Attorney Theresa Maule tells KELOLAND News that nine people died in the crash around 12:30 p.m. in rural Brule County south of Chamberlain, South Dakota. The plane was headed to Idaho Falls, Idaho after a weekend hunting trip.

Twelve people were on board the Pilatus PC-12 that took off shortly before 12:30 p.m. CT from the Chamberlain Municipal Airport. Among the dead are the pilot and two children. The three survivors were taken to Sioux Falls and are in critical condition.

Social media posts and reports from Idaho identify the victims as Idaho business executives Jim Hansen Sr., his sons, Kirk and Jim Hansen Jr. and six other family members.

Maule says emergency responders were “heroic.”

The Brule County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash, alongside the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board. Federal investigators are looking into whether winter weather conditions were a factor. The cause of the crash has not been determined.

The Latest from MyHighPlains.com: