“I Want Justice For My Daughter”

(WPTV/NBC News) Chris Jacobsen expressed his extreme heartbreak and remorse Monday after detectives confirmed that bones recently found in Lantana, Florida are the remains of his missing daughter.

A medical examiner said 20-year-old Jenna Jacobsen died of undetermined means. However, detectives are investigating her death as a homicide.

“She was an extremely kind, loving young woman,” Jacobsen said. “She had hopes and dreams and was aspiring to go to college and work in the veterinarian field.”

Jacobsen said his daughter disappeared four weeks ago after coming to Florida to go to a substance abuse treatment facility in Broward County. He said that facility suddenly shut down, and Jenna was transferring to a facility in West Palm Beach when something went wrong.

