AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department is reporting I-40 Westbound is closed at Whitaker Road after a wreck involving a semi-trailer truck and two vehicles on Sunday, October 27.

This accident has the westbound lanes completely closed until further notice.

APD says drivers need to avoid the area or seek alternative routes until the road is cleared and the interstate has been opened back up.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.