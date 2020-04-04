Hutchinson County reports first COVID-19 case

BORGER, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Hutchinson County has its first confirmed case of COVID-19.
According to the City of Borger, the Hutchinson County Judge got that confirmation from the Texas Department of Health Services today at 6:30 p.m.
According to officials, the case is in Borger, and the person is under quarantine at home.
The city said no further information will be released to respect the privacy of the person.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 8 p.m. on April 3, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Castro
|11
|1
|0
|Curry
|6
|0
|0
|Deaf Smith
|5
|0
|0
|Donley
|5
|0
|0
|Gray
|5
|0
|0
|Hemphill
|1
|0
|0
|Hutchinson
|1
|0
|0
|Moore
|6
|0
|0
|Oldham
|2
|1
|0
|Potter
|24
|0
|0
|Randall
|24
|0
|2
|Roosevelt
|1
|0
|0
|Swisher
|1
|0
|0
|Texas
|1
|0
|0
|TOTAL
|93
|2
|2
