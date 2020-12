BORGER, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Judge Cindy Irwin, of Hutchinson County has appointed a new commissioner for Pct 2.

The county held an emergency meeting Tuesday, December 15, and appointed Dwight Kirksey, his bond was approved and the oath has been administered.

Kirksey, will be filling the position for late Commissioner Dale Herbst, who died of COVID-19 in November.