Husband serenades wife before cancer surgery

Husband creates moving video for his wife as she battles brain cancer.

(CNN) — A North Carolina woman is facing her second battle with brain cancer.

But this time she’s not going through it alone.

Her husband is giving her reason to fight.

You don’t have to listen too long, to notice there’s something special here newlyweds Ray and Rosyln Singleton are on a journey they never expected.

But found a way to embrace.

Roslyn Singleton says, “To me, cancer is a blessing because it’s my way of telling people that no matter what it is, it’s going to be okay.”

Roslyn is facing her second battle with brain cancer.

She noticed changes with her health while she was serving in the navy in 2008.

By 2013, before she’d ever met ray, she received the first diagnosis.

Roslyn Singleton says, “The first round was more aggressive. The tumor was the size of an orange.”

By 2016, when the couple first met, Roslyn was cancer free.

By 2018, the two were married.

Then came October 2019.

Roslyn Singleton says, “I wasn’t expecting for it to come back because I was young, and I was taking care of myself, I don’t eat pork, I was like I’m doing good.”

The cancer came back.

Throughout their journey, Ray has been using his love for music to encourage his wife, and to calm himself.

He made this video for her, while sitting in the waiting room a few weeks ago, before her second brain surgery.

Just to make her smile.

Ray Singleton says, “I was nervous and I was bored. When she comes out, I don’t know if she’ll be able to see this, but I want to make something for her that will make her smile after having her head cut open.”

It did a lot more than that

Ray Singleton says, “It got to Shade Room. They’ve got 17 million followers on Instagram, and it went absolutely crazy. It went crazy!”

The song in Ray’s tribute is from Grammy-nominated artist Daniel Caesar.

His management team contacted the couple, and shared how their video inspired him.

From there, they also an extended an invitation to international music festival–Coachella.

Ray Singleton says, “I told my pastor and god in front of a lot of people, I’m with her through sickness and health and this is just a part of that.”

Roslyn Singleton says, “It’s like now. He just. He makes it okay.”

The couple has a long road ahead as Roslyn continues treatments.