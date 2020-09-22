Wide net cast in search of missing Fort Bliss soldier

FORT BLISS, Texas (KTSM) — Fort Bliss officials are casting a wider net in hopes of locating a solider that has been missing since at least July.

Family and friends of Private Richard Halliday have been searching for him through social media since he went missing in July. Initially, Fort Bliss told KTSM Pvt. Halliday left Fort Bliss on July 24 around 6 p.m. when he “evaded his escort.” Now, officials are saying they believe he may have left Post earlier than previously reported.

Fort Bliss officials say they’re still investigating how or when Pvt. Halliday left Fort Bliss. His status remains AWOL for administrative purposes to “allow the continued dedication of proper resources in the search for this young man,” according to a press release.

According to Fort Bliss officials, they are now widening their search after all investigative leads have been exhausted. They’re currently looking in and around El Paso and asking the community to assist in locating Pvt. Halliday.

His family is now offering an $11,000 reward for information leading to his whereabouts. They have set up a Facebook page with updated information on their search.

Anyone with information regarding Pvt. Halliday or his whereabouts should call the Fort Bliss MP Desk at 915-744-1237.

