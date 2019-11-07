A new study says greenhouse gas emissions are what is behind the increase need for water in ecosystems in the Amazon

(FOX NEWS) — Human activities are drying out the Amazon Rainforest.

A new study by NASA shows the Amazon’s atmosphere has been drying out over the past 20 years and the lack of moisture has left the ecosystem vulnerable to wildfires and drought.

NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) found the atmosphere’s dryness was well-beyond the expected threshold.

The JPL concluded greenhouse gas levels are responsible for roughly half of the increase in dryness.

The other half is comprised of man-made activities such as burning forests for farming.

Their findings appear in the journal “Scientific Reports.”