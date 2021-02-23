HUD awards over $96 million to Texas housing authorities to improve, preserve public housing

FORT WORTH, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — More than $2.7 billion in funding was awarded to nearly 2,900 public housing authorities (PHAs) in all 50 states by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development today, officials announced.

HUD said the funding will also be distributed in the District of Columbia, Guam, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. 338 Housing Authorities in Texas shared $96, 456, 130.

According to HUD, the grants were provided through HUD’s Capital Fund Program, which offers annual funds to public housing authorities to build, renovate, or modernize the public housing in their communities.

Housing authorities, HUD officials said, can use the money to complete large-scale improvement projects like replacing roofs, making energy-efficient upgrades to heating systems and installing water conservation equipment.

