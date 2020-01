LUBBOCK, Texas — Services for Eric Hill, the firefighter who died in the line of duty on Saturday, January 11, are Friday at 9:00 a.m. Our coverage will start at about 8:57 on KLBK live from the Rip Griffin Center.

Watch on KLBK or watch here in the video player above. Check back later for a replay. App users might need to CLICK HERE for a better view of the video player.

CLICK HERE for ongoing coverage of #LubbockStrong