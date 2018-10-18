The Highland Park ISD board of trustees met with community leaders to discuss their plans for the future.
Among the items discussed were important issues coming up in Texas’s 86th Legislative Session.
They also discussed their partnership with Amarillo College which helps students get CTE Certifications, and discussed the need for housing in their district.
Superintendent Jimmy Hannon says more housing in their district would allow parents to invest in the community and be a more viable part of the school district.
HPISD Board Talks Housing
