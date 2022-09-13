AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The High Plains Food Bank received a food donation from a local organization.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints donated half a truck worth of food to the food bank. The donation was made Tuesday.

“Our church has made it a priority to make sure that we’re getting food out into the communities throughout the United States to help the people who have a great need at this time,” said Loni Hall, Amarillo Communication Director for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.