Howie Mandel Talks Family Friendly Shows

America’s Got Talent airs on Tuesday evenings at 7 p.m. on KAMR Local 4. The auditions continue with creator and executive producer Simon Cowell at the judge’s table alongside Gabrielle Union, Julianne Hough, Howie Mandel, and host Terry Crews. Variety acts of all types and contestants of all ages audition for the chance to win the $1 million prize. The Golden Buzzer is still in play and three more lucky acts have the chance to go directly to the live shows at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles to compete for America’s vote.

Deal or No Deal airs on Wednesday evenings on CNBC. “Deal or No Deal” is back with new twists and turns! Premiering almost 10 years after the hit show ended its meteoric run, the all-new “Deal or No Deal” with host and executive producer Howie Mandel delivers more high-pressure games of risk and reward. Contestants make high-stakes decisions to take or reject offers of life-changing money from 26 sealed briefcases full of varying amounts of cash – ranging from a penny to $1 million. The mysterious woman known only as “the Banker,” plays the odds in an attempt to buy back each contestant’s case for the lowest amount. It’s a nail-biting process for the player and their supporters now with the added ability to Counter-Offer any Banker Deal once in a game!

Howie Mandel’s Animals Doing Things airs on Sunday evenings at 9 p.m. on Nat Geo Wild! From viral videos of fainting goats and clumsy kittens to clips of adorable puppies and heartwarming animal BFFs, Howie Mandel’s Animals Doing Things has something for everyone. Each clip is set up and paid off by Mandel’s jokes and witty commentary. Videos are submitted from all around the world and each episode is packed with animals of all breeds, shapes, and sizes.