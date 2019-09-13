How you can read along with your favorite animals at the Amarillo Zoo’s Story Time

The Amarillo Zoo is allowing you to read your favorite animal stories with some of the animals that inspired them.

Boys and girls are invited to join the Zoo Educators for Story Time at their outdoor amphitheater on September 14th from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm.

They will be reading a bunch of great animal-inspired stories like:

September 14th, 2019 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM

The Great Race by Kevin O’Malley at 1:15

Grandfather Bison by Jim Arnosky at 1:45

Small Green Snake by Libba Moore Gray at 2:15

Buggy Bug by Chris Raschka (toddlers) at 2:45

You can read along with your favorite story, get your picture taken with a costumed character, and meet some of their adorable education animal ambassadors.

It is all happening this weekend at the Amarillo Zoo.