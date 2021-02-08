How to get the COVID-19 vaccine from H-E-B pharmacy

HOUSTON (KIAH) The COVID-19 vaccine is available at no charge, regardless of insurance states. Now, H-E-B Pharmacies are prepared to receive new allotments of COVID-19 vaccine at any time now, from the government.

They say on their website that they will open appointment times immediately when stores receive vaccine.

H-E-B will not accepting walk-ins and are only serving those who qualify for Phase 1a, being healthcare workers or residents of long-term care facilities.

Texas Phase 1B Vaccine Priorities

• People 65 years of age and older

Or

Phase 1b, ages 65+ and Ages 18+ with chronic medical conditions.

People 16 years of age and older with at least one chronic medical condition that puts

them at increased risk for severe illness from the virus that causes COVID-19, such as

but not limited to:

• Cancer

• Chronic kidney disease

• COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)

• Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease or cardiomyopathies

• Solid organ transplantation

• Obesity and severe obesity (body mass index of 30 kg/m2 or higher)

• Pregnancy

• Sickle cell disease

• Type 2 diabetes mellitus

Anyone with questions about the H-E-B COVID-19 vaccine, is asked to call 1-800-811-8620 from 8a.m. to 4p.m..