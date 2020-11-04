How the Covid-19 Pandemic is Impacting the Opioid Crisis

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —The social isolation and economic challenges brought on by COVID-19 have caused a surge in opioid abuse and overdoses across the United States.

Overdose deaths are not just increasing but are accelerating as the pandemic persists. In 2020, suspected overdoses across the nation increased 18% in March, 29% in April, and 42% in May, according to a report from The Washington Post.

The National Association of Boards of Pharmacy (NABP) says these shocking statistics mean it’s more important than ever to safely dispose of unwanted or expired prescription drugs. NABP emphasizes unneeded medicine is not just a source for opioid abuse but may cause confusion for those taking multiple medications, especially the elderly. It can also pose danger to pets or children who may accidentally ingest them.

That’s why NABP has created a Drug Disposal Locator Tool (with thousands of drug disposal boxes and the expansion of mail-back programs) to help you find a year-round/permanent disposal location that’s convenient to you at www.safe.pharmacy.

Tim Fensky, RPh, DPh, FACA, a member of the Massachusetts Board of Registration in Pharmacy and President of the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy, and Al Carter, PharmD, MS, RPh, Executive Director of NABP, will further discuss the impact of Covid-19 on opioid abuse and why safe medication disposal practices are so important.