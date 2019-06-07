How Spotify is Changing the Face of Podcasting

Currently, only 22% of podcasts are hosted by women, and even less by female minorities. But not for long.

Spotify has recently announced the next phase of Sound Up – taking place in New York – an immersive accelerator for new and aspiring podcasters, which aims to raise up and inspire the next generation of podcasters through education and support. Last year, 18,000 applications were received and 10 women were selected to learn about the art of podcasting. The Spotify Original podcast, Dope Labs, is one of the outcomes of the program.

Dope Labs is a podcast co-hosted by Titi Shodiya and Zakiya Whatley, two best friends and ‘the dopest scientists you will ever meet.’ Dope Labs is for people who love science, those who just kind of like science, and people who don’t like science at all. Each episode takes what’s trending and add a scientific spin, from cuffing season to Cardi B.