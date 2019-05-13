How often should you be washing your reusable water bottle

A simple way to help save the planet could also be a great way to spread germs.

A microbiologist is reminding us to clean your reusable water bottles!

Miryam Wahrman — author of “The Hand Book: Surviving in a Germ-Filled World,” — says reusable water bottles are a source of germs, especially when we leave the cap off when we’re not drinking from it.

She says whatever was on your lips and mouth goes into your bottle after the first sip.

Even food particles go back into your water.

Germs — including viruses, bacteria and fungi — thrive in moisture, and in your gym bag or backpack.

So, get everyone in the family their own bottle, and wash the bottle once a day.