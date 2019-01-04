How Much Would It Cost To Have You Deactivate Your Facebook Account
It appears Facebook users will deactivate their accounts for a price
Using a series of auctions where researchers paid people to close their Facebook accounts, the team found that users required about one thousand dollars to deactivate their accounts for one year.
The auctions included college students, a community sample and an online sample and scientists made payment after verifying the deactivation of memberships.
The team notes their samples seemed to represent students more than other groups and may not represent all Facebook users but study authors say their results show consistency in price valuation by users across all their samples at different timeframes.
The findings were recently published in the journal "plos one."
