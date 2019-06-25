News

How healthy is green tea?

Posted: Jun 25, 2019 07:07 AM CDT

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 07:07 AM CDT

Many people drink green tea, at least in part, for its health benefits.

But researchers are still not sure just how beneficial the brew is to consumer's health.

They say it is full of antioxidants, which help ward off cell damage.

And a compound found in the drink is even stronger than vitamins "c" and "e," which themselves are very strong antioxidants.

Green tea has also been shown to reduce the so-called "bad" LDL cholesterol

More clinical trials are underway to look into other possible benefits of the popular beverage.

