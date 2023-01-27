LUBBOCK, Texas — If you drive on Texas highways, you know the speed limit goes up to 85 MPH. But what about the on-ramps? With speeds like that, how fast should drivers merge?

The law sets the state’s maximum speed limit to 70 MPH, according to the Texas Department of Transportation, but it allows the Texas Transportation Commission set maximum speed limits up to 85 MPH if a highway can safely accommodate it.

Authorities tell drivers it is crucial to match the speed limit of the highway before merging.

The Lubbock Police Department said the purpose of an on-ramp is to let traffic merge safely. LPD said drivers should “adjust their speed” to avoid interrupting the flow of traffic on the highway.

“It’s always best practice to accelerate only up to the speed limit posted on the highway you are entering,” LPD said. Additionally, police remind drivers to yield to traffic on their left.

Officials said even “suggested” speed limits on exit ramps, posted with orange or yellow signs, should be taken seriously. The Texas Department of Public Safety said while those signs are just suggestions, speed limits posted in black and white are enforced.

At the end of the day, TxDOT said safety should be a driver’s first priority. By merging at the right speed, you can avoid traffic congestion and achieve a smoother journey on Texas highways.

The bottom line is this: The posted speed limit for the highway is the speed limit for the ramp.