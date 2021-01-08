Houston woman charged for lottery fraud

HOUSTON (KVEO) — A Houston woman could spend 20 years in prison for collaborating in a lottery fraud scheme.

According to officials, Gloria Kirk Edmonson, 75, was arrested and charged of one count of conspiracy, two counts of wire fraud, one count of mail fraud, and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering.

According to officials, the Houston native is believed to be apart of a lottery scheme that persuaded individuals to send money through the mail from January 2019 to December 2020.

The individuals were led to believe that they had won the lottery and in order to receive the prize, they must submit taxes or fees.

Once the people sent the money, Edmonson deposited the cash into a bank account. She then dispersed the money to various co-conspirators who withdrew the money in Jamaica.

Edmonson faces up to five years for the conspiracy charge and up to 20 years for the wire fraud, mail fraud, and the money laundering charges.