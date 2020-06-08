Houston Says Goodbye To George Floyd

Thousands line up for a public viewing honoring George Floyd in his longtime hometown of Houston, Texas.

(NBC News) Thousands lined up in Houston, Texas Monday to pay their respects to George Floyd.

Floyd was raised in Houston and spent most of his life there before moving to Minnesota a few years ago.

His death there during an arrest by Minneapolis police officers two weeks ago inspired nationwide protests against police brutality.

“George Floyd has not died in vain, his life will be a living legacy,” Texas Governor Greg Abbott said outside of the public viewing.

A public memorial service over the weekend drew thousands more to Raeford, North Carolina where Floyd was born.

Meanwhile, a judge has set bail at $1-million for Derek Chauvin, the former officer seen kneeling on Floyd’s neck in the now infamous video of his final moments.

George Floyd with be laid to rest beside his mother in Pearland, Texas after a private funeral ceremony Tuesday.

