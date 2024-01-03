HOUSTON (KIAH) — She’s a Houstonian on a mission, to help people. And, she’s hoping she can do it on a bigger platform, when she competes for the title of Miss America 2024!

Ellie Breaux was crowned Miss Texas America back in July of 2023. And the 22-year-old University of North Texas student’s life was changed forever. She received $20,000 in scholarships.

The daughter of a law enforcement officer, she’s been using this opportunity to talk about her platform “Cops in the Community”. The program brings police officers and the community together to understand and work together. If she wins the title Miss America 2024, she can take her platform nationwide.

Miss Texas America

CW39 Anchor Sharron Melton talks with Ellie about her mission as Miss Texas America, her dream of competing at Miss America finally coming true, and advice she would give to young people about reaching for their own dreams, the way she did. Watch the interview above.

You can also vote for her in the Miss America 2024 People’s Choice phase of the competition. Watch below to see how you can help her move forward in the competition which takes place Sunday, January 14th in Orlando, Florida.