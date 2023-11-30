HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston Dynamo FC is in the Final Four and will face defending MLS Cup champions LAFC on the road on Saturday, Dec. 2 at 8:30 p.m. CT. The winner moves on to the final game for the MLS Cup the following Saturday.

Hear from Dynamo head coach Ben Olsen, Dynamo MF José Artur de Lima Junior and Dynamo MF Héctor Herrera.

Video courtesy of Houston Dynamo.