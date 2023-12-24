Rogers (FOX 44/KWKT) — The Bell County Fire Marshal is investigating a house explosion that killed one person and injured five others in Rogers Sunday morning.

The Rogers Volunteer Fire Department tells FOX 44 News the explosion happened around 9:05 a.m. on West Gulf Avenue. When firefighters arrived, they found the home damaged by the blast.

All of the injured adults were taken to Baylor Scott and White with minor to serious injuries. Some had burns from the explosion.

While the cause of the explosion is unknown at this time, a gas leak was discovered and firefighters evacuated all of the surrounding houses on the block. There is no word yet on when the people will be allowed to return to their homes.

Along with Rogers VFD, firefighters from Temple, Cameron Troy, Little River, and Buckholts responded to the scene.