Hot eats and cool treats at the D’Town BBQ Cool Off

DUMAS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — It was a day of summer celebration and fun at the D’ Town BBQ Cool Off. Organizers said this year’s event was expanded so everyone could get in on the fun.

There was music, food trucks and drink vendors to add to the festivities, and best of all, the chance to enjoy and judge some good BBQ.

“It’s BBQ my friend. I don’t think i have to say anything else,” said Carl Watson, Executive Director of the Dumas Chamber of Commerce. “It’s BBQ and its Texas BBQ. For the most part and I’m from Florida originally. We have BBQ. We don’t have Texas BBQ that’s what makes this special and people love it.”

The event ran yesterday and today.