Hot and calm start to the week

Weather Leader
Fair

Amarillo

92°F Fair Feels like 91°
Wind
6 mph SSE
Humidity
33%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear
68°F Clear
Wind
11 mph ESE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Dumas

92°F Fair Feels like 92°
Wind
5 mph ESE
Humidity
37%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Clear
66°F Mostly Clear
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Hereford

98°F Fair Feels like 96°
Wind
3 mph E
Humidity
22%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear
67°F Clear
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Dalhart

96°F Fair Feels like 94°
Wind
9 mph ESE
Humidity
25%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear
64°F Clear
Wind
12 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Perryton

88°F Fair Feels like 91°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear
68°F Clear
Wind
9 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Pampa

93°F Fair Feels like 94°
Wind
12 mph SSE
Humidity
39%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear
69°F Clear
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Good Evening!

After a hot and sunny Sunday afternoon, we’re going to see warm, clear and calm conditions overnight tonight. Monday morning will start off with clear skies and temperatures in the mid to upper 60s and low 70s.

During Monday afternoon we’ll see abundant sunshine leading to another hot afternoon. Highs will top out in the 90s and triple digits some of which could be record-tying.

Later this week we see a significant cooldown and multiple chances for showers and thunderstorms.

Thank you for logging on and have a great week!

Meteorologist Britney Trumpy

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

