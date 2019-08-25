Hot and calm start to the week

Good Evening!

After a hot and sunny Sunday afternoon, we’re going to see warm, clear and calm conditions overnight tonight. Monday morning will start off with clear skies and temperatures in the mid to upper 60s and low 70s.

During Monday afternoon we’ll see abundant sunshine leading to another hot afternoon. Highs will top out in the 90s and triple digits some of which could be record-tying.

Later this week we see a significant cooldown and multiple chances for showers and thunderstorms.

Thank you for logging on and have a great week!

Meteorologist Britney Trumpy