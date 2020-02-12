Hope Lives Here; saving veterans one paw at a time

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – For some, there is no greater bond than one between man and man’s best friend.

For one local veteran, his service dog has given him a new way to live and a lifelong friendship.

Around four months ago, Marine Corps. veteran Dylan Hunter met a dog that would change his life.

“I called the Veterans Resource Center here and they turned me on to Hope Lives Here,” Hunter stated.

Hope Lives Here, pairs rescue dogs with veterans to be trained as service dogs that will assist them in their everyday life.

“Well part of our job is to help the veteran live as independently as possible,” Brooke Schneider, Hope Lives Here founder, said.

On dog selection day, Hunter met several potential service dogs.

“They would bring the dogs out one at a time and they had a couple of german shepherds and so on and so forth, nothing really felt good to me,” Hunter explained.

That was, until he met Gunny.

“They said we have one more dog that we’re going to bring out,” Hunter stated.

“When Dylan and Gunny met each other at dog selection; I knew immediately that Gunny was the one. It gives me chills just to think about it,” Schneider said.

Since that day Gunny and Hunter have been working as a team and watching out for one another.

“Having nightmares before I would just toss and turn and tear my bed up and now as soon as gunny hears me moaning or whatever it is he barks and he barks loud until I wake up and talk to him,” Hunter said.

Schneider said their goal is to have vets like Hunter live as independently as possible, including life in the workplace.

“So once they get to a certain part in the program we recommend that they go to work with them for a few hours a day, several times a week, ” Schneider said.

With Gunny watching his six, Hunter is now has a new start on life and a new friend.

More from MyHighPlains.com: