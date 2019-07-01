Honda issues another Takata airbag recall

Honda is recalling 1.6 million vehicles to replace potentially deadly Takata airbag inflators.

Multiple Honda and Acura models from 2003 through 2015 are being recalled for a second time.

All the vehicles were previously repaired using replacement inflators made by Takata before February 2017 and will now get airbags from another manufacturer.

Honda says once this recall is completed, it will have recalled or accounted for 22.6 million inflators in about 12.9 million vehicles.

Takata airbag inflators can explode with too much force, spewing shrapnel and metal into the vehicle.

Owners will be notified by mail starting in mid-August.

Honda says this completes its required recalls six months ahead of schedule.

Owners are urged to schedule repairs as soon as possible.