Homes frozen over along Lake Erie in Western New York

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WROC) — When you hear beach life, you probably don’t think of this.
These waterfront homes in Hamburg, New York have turned into a scene akin to Narnia.
48 hours of battering winds has created this otherworldly scene.
It’s a surreal sight, but two straight days of gale force winds create these kinds of conditions.
