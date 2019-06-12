Home security footage captures creepy Harry Potter character

Harry Potter fans may want to head to Colorado.

Dobby the Elf has apparently been spotted there.

This home surveillance video capturing something magical.

Watch as an object with pointy ears walks away from this house in La Junta, Colorado.

The tiny figure flaps its arms before walking in front of the car.

That’s where the video stops and the mystery begins.

Vivian Gomez taking to social media to post the footage she says is undoctored and caught by her camera.

The clip is going viral and has Harry Potter fans debating if the figure is really dobby the house elf coming to say hello from the wizarding world.

