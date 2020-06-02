Home caregivers are being tasked with more during COVID-19 pandemic

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Home healthcare workers say during this pandemic they are having to take on more duties than usual.

Since many assisted living facilities are not allowing family members in , employees at Goodcare Health Services said they have to act as a source of communication for their clients and their families.

“In some cases we answer phone calls and take down information from the doctor that they need to know and sometimes we have to go ot and get supplies,” Lenox Archie a caregiver at Goodcare Health Services said.

This also includes grocery shopping. Since there clients ages 65 and older are at a higher risk of getting the virus.



“That has been challenging in itself. you may have to go to two or three grocery stores to get everything the clients need,” Pandora Box, a caregiver, explained.

Along with the physical tasks there is also an emotional part of the job.



“There’s a percentage of our clients that have no family. so those that have no family they count on us to be there regardless of pandemic or not,” Box said.