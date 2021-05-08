Holiday Weekend Weather Outlook

Good Saturday morning,

Today is starting out pleasant with morning lows in the 50’s. As the day unfolds, a mostly sunny sky is expected with increasing southwesterly winds of 15 to 30 mph. Temperatures will respond, heating into a range of upper 80’s to mid 90’s this afternoon. This hot weather should be short-lived however, as a cold front plows south through the region tonight. As of this writing, no rain is expected with this front. However, thunderstorms will be close with isolated severe cells firing in Southeast Colorado, Southcentral Kansas, and Western Oklahoma. Please stay weather aware, if a storm does develop in our area close to your location – most likely it would become severe.

Tomorrow (Mother’s Day), looks to be a much cooler day with the cold front passing south of the Panhandles. Instead of the 90’s like today, temperatures will most likely hold steady in the 70’s. No rain is expected for tomorrow during the day but could return by nighttime in the form of showers. This rainy weather looks to continue off and on for Monday and Tuesday, with chilly highs only in the 50’s and low 60’s.

Lastly, warmer conditions should return by Wednesday with the 70’s, followed by the 80’s on Thursday and Friday.

Have a safe and enjoyable Mother’s Day Weekend everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris