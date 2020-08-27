History making hurricane: Laura joins an infamous list of storms with one dubious distinction

CAMERON, La. (WKRG)- When Hurricane Laura made landfall early Thursday morning, it joined a very short list of some of the worst storms to ever hit the United States.
Laura is only one of 10 storms on record to make landfall with winds of over 150 miles per hour.
The last was Michael that wiped parts of the Florida panhandle away.
