Historic St. Anthony’s Hospital to become senior living apartments

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—The City of Amarillo is making another historic leap in the revitalization of its downtown while moving to provide affordable housing for seniors.

A group of real estate developers is planning to revitalize Amarillo’s historic St. Anthony’s Hospital. The development, The Commons at St. Anthony’s, will provide 124 units for individuals over the age of 55.

The Commons at St. Anthony’s will be developed with the help of tax credits from the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs which were approved by the TDHCA board on July 23, 2020.

The housing tax credits are a crucial part of the funding puzzle to deliver affordable housing units. The development also received unanimous support for the Amarillo City Council and Potter County Commissioners.

“I believe that the partnership with Kent Hance is going to be so beneficial to our community,” said Mildred Darton, president of the North Heights Advisory Association who played a pivotal role in making the project a reality.

“This partnership will be the springboard for economic development in this community. Our vision is to revitalize this community, and with the community at the center of this, we feel that many needs will be addressed.”

Construction is expected to begin in the spring of 2021 with completion and availability of units for lease in the summer of 2022.

The Development of The Commons of St. Anthony’s also has the support of the St. Anthony Legacy & Redevelopment Corp. which plans to improve other buildings near the historic hospital.

