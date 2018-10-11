Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Hosting Flavors Mariachi Festival Tonight

Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with a tribute to two of the most prized aspects of Hispanic culture, food, and music!

Explore different flavors from a variety of restaurants in our area.

If you’re in need of great food, outstanding entertainers, live music, and great people then this is the event you have to attend!

The Flavors of Amarillo Mariachi Festival will be held on October 11th from 5 – 9 PM. Tickets are $20 in advance and $30 at the door.

Visit the event’s Facebook page for more information: https://www.amarillohcc.com/flavors-mariachi-festival/.