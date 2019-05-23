Hiring Reputable Companies After the Storm

Information from the BBB:

Don’t be fooled by a company who says they have a state license. Don’t hire on price alone and seek a positive and professional relationship.

The City of Amarillo requires residential and commercial roofers to be registered. There is a $35 fee and a surety bond of $20,000 and general liability of $300,000 for residential roofers.

For commercial roofers, the registration and bond is the same but general liability is $1,000,000.

Most cities have very similar requirements and roofers and other contractors must meet the requirements in order to work in that City. Companies must also present a valid driver’s license upon registration.

If you plan to use a company, even if you have used them in the past, contact BBB at 806-379-6222 or bbb.org to find out about their business. Ask to see their registration and if they cannot provide it, call the City and the BBB. Why is this important? If you use a contractor who was not registered (in an industry that needs to be), they will not have a bond to file on if there is a problem with your project.

It’s also bad business. If they don’t follow the rules, what other corners will they cut? Other contractors do follow the rules as required.

Don’t be fooled by a contractor who says they have a state of Texas license or registration. There is currently no such requirement in the state of Texas.

Do your part in making sure the companies you use are reputable, responsive to customers and follow registration requirements. BBB reports have registration information and much more on a company. Call us now to get a list in a specific industry.

Better Business Bureau

600 South Tyler, Suite 1300

806-379-6222

www.bbb.org/amarillo

