Highplains hospitals receive A’s, C’s for patient safety

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A nationwide non-profit has released its safety grades for local hospitals.

The Leapfrog Group released its bi-annual report on Thursday.

BSA and Northwest Texas Healthcare System are the only two hospitals graded on the High Plains.

Baptist Saint Anthony’s Hospital received an A and Northwest Texas Healthcare System received a C.

In New Mexico, Plains Regional Medical Center received a C.

Leapfrog says grades are determined by dozens of factors, including hygiene, ICU staffing, bedsores, and falls.

As a state, Texas ranks 16th in the United States, which is down from the Spring when it ranked 9th.

New Mexico came in 44th overall, which is down from the Spring when it ranked 35th.

Oklahoma came in 35th overall in the fall, which is down from the Spring when it ranked 26th.