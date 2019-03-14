High Winds from 'Bomb Cyclone' Batter the High Plains 5 Photos Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. View Gallery Video Gallery High Wind Gallery

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - High winds from today's "bomb cyclone" caused damage across much of the High Plains.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

According to the National Weather Service in Amarillo, the peak winds so far today were sustained at 64mph with gusts reaching 84mph near Fritch, Texas.

Since this morning, the Amarillo Fire Department said they have answered more than 200 emergency calls related to the wind.

Multiple semi-trucks have been overturned, billboards collapsed, trees ripped from the ground, and down power lines have been reported in parts of the area.

As of 3 p.m., Xcel Energy reported almost 40,000 customers were without power across New Mexico and Texas. More than 22,000 of those being in the Texas Panhandle. Xcel officials saying there are restoration efforts underway at close to 850 locations.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Image Courtesy: New Mexico State Police

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Image Courtesy: New Mexico State Police

The control tower at Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport was evacuated due to the winds. Southwest Airlines canceling their flights from the Yellow City for the rest of the day.

Near Logan, New Mexico, 26 train cars were derailed due to the winds.

Two grass fires have sparked in the northern Texas Panhandle. Crews fighting to control the flames.

A cold front is expected to move into the area later tonight, shifting winds to the north. Winds are expected to calm as the low-pressure system continues to moves east.